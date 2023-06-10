The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been suspended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, several months after some prominent Nigerians called for his outright sack.

President Tinubu had on Friday, June 9, suspended Emefiele indefinitely.

Prominent Nigerians asked for the sack of Godwin Emefiele.

Source: Facebook

Before the suspension, some prominent Nigerians had called for Emefiele's sack. Here are some of them:

Femi Falana

Human rights activist, Femi Falana, urged the immediate former president Muhammadu Buhari, to sack Godwin Emefiele as the Central of Nigeria (CBN) Governor.

Falana said Emefiele could not be trusted with sensitive electoral materials because he is a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and indicated interest in contesting the 2023 presidential election, Businessday reported.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria stated this addressing a Southwest youth and women conference at Ado-Ekiti in May, 2022.

“INEC is trying; it has deployed technology to get rid of rigging, but we can no longer keep sensitive election materials in the vault of the CBN.

“This is because the governor of the CBN is a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress.

“It has never happened anywhere in the world; this is very dangerous. The CBN governor’s power is enormous under the CBN Act, so he can’t be a politician.

“We can’t look for an alternative place to keep our electoral materials; it is the CBN governor that must be removed and whether President Buhari likes it or not, Emefiele must go.”

Concerned Northern Forum (CNF)

Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) once issued a 7-day ultimatum to immediate former president Muhammadu Buhari to sack Emefiele and his team.

As reported by NewsDirect, the group made the call over the controversial redesigning of naira notes during a press conference held at the Arewa House in November 2022.

The spokesperson of the Forum, Comrade Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem, said:

“We must state categorically clear that the large population of Nigerians have lost confidence in the current leadership of the CBN to initiate and introduce policies that would improve the economy of our dear nation, and so therefore we mentain our earlier position which includes the following

“The immediate suspension of the whole process of the new naira design, the Immediate sack of Mr Godwin Emefiele and his entire team for failing Nigerians haven been the longest serving governor in recent time, prosecution of those behind this devilish and wicked agenda.”

ADC presidential candidate, Yabagi Sani

The Presidential Candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Yabagi Sani, also called for Emefiele's sack.

According to AIT, Sani said Emefiele has failed to put Nigeria’s economy in its proper footing due to incompetency.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja in December 2022, Sani said the CBN governor has failed to meet the aspiration of Nigerians.

Lawmakers call for sack of Emefiele

As far back as October 2016, some lawmakers in the House of Representatives said Emefiele should be sacked.

As reported by Channels Television, the lawmakers said the sack became imperative following Emefiele's management of the country’s foreign exchange.

“The continuous weakening of the Naira against the dollar and other foreign currencies has affect the cost of goods and services production and has consequently made life more difficult for most Nigerians,” one of the lawmakers said.

President Tinubu's aide, Onanuga

Another person, who has called for Emefiele's sack is Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Onanuga said Emefiele should be sacked as CBN governor over the persistent naira scarcity that has bedevilled the country.

According to New Telegraph, Onanuga argued that Emefiele should not be occupying a sensitive position as the CBN governor after the Supreme Court suspended the cashless policy.

Source: Legit.ng