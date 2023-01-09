The claim by the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, that some politicians are frustrating the reconciliation move between him and APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is generation reactions

Jelili Adesiyan, an ex-minister of police affair, in his reaction to the claim, said Aregbesola should not force a reconciliation move with Tinubu

Adesiyan said the former governor of Osun state should rather show some remorse and seek Tinubu's forgiveness

Osogbo, Osun - Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, had last week claimed that some jittery politicians are frustrating the reconciliation moves between him and Bola Tinubu the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister's claim, has, however, been generating reactions from other stakeholders and one of such reactions is the claim by Jelili Adesiyan, former minister of police affairs, who had insisted that Aregbesola must seek forgiveness, Vanguard reported.

Will Tinubu, Aregbesola reconciliation comes to reality?

Adesiyan said Aregbesola should show remorse for his action, and seek Tinubu's forgiveness rather than trying to force his way into reconciliation with the APC presidential candidate.

The former minister made his position known while speaking on the matter with journalists in Osogbo, the Osun state capital on Sunday, January 8.

The APC stalwart said Aregbesola did not prove to be a member of the ruling party with his activities during the build-up to the governorship election in Osun, which saw the APC lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Adesiyan said Aregbesola should go back to where he missed the step and seek forgiveness.

His statement reads in part:

“Aregbesola though a Minister under the APC administration, does not show the commitment of a party member. In a sane society, he would not behave in such a manner, but the leadership is always ready to forgive, but he needs to go back to where he missed his steps, apologise, and seek redress and he will be brought back into the party mainstream."

Aregbesola denies attacking Tinubu's presidential ambition

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has debunked the claim that he launched an attack on the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu's ambition.

According to the minister, some politicians have hired a group of comedians to protest issues that are not in existence in their efforts to frustrate the reconciliation moves between him and Tinubu.

Aregbesola in a statement said he is determined to succeed as a minister and ensure the victory of the APC in the 2023 election.

