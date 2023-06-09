President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to prioritise the nation's challenges in his government

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III made this known to Tinubu during the president's meeting with Royal Fathers on Friday, June 9, 2023

The monarch noted that the Royal Fathers of the land are not envious of the president but they are confident of his Renewed Hope mantra to fix Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III on Friday, June 9, revealed how the president is perceived by traditional rulers in Nigeria.

The monarch told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that given the number of challenges in the country at this time, royal fathers do not envy him as a leader.

Sultan of Sokoto says Royal Fathers are not envious of Tinubu rather they want to be part of his government to help fix Nigeria. Photo credit: Daddy D.O @DOlusegun

"Use us severally," Royal Fathers urges Tinubu during their meeting on Friday, June 8

He made the statement when the president met with royal fathers from the six geo-political zones under the aegis of the National Council of Traditional Rulers at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, the nation’s capital, Channels TV reported.

Leading the group on the visit, the Sultan of Sokoto however assured the President of the support and loyalty of the royal fathers, underlining their availability at any time it is required, The Nation report added.

The royal fathers also reposed confidence in the Tinubu-led administration and the ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra which they believe will lead the country on a path of progress.

In his remarks, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Adewusi, who chanted ‘Use Us’ severally, urged President Tinubu to make more use of the traditional rulers particularly in tackling the challenge of insecurity.

