It was a long day for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he met with governors of the opposition PDP

The president held a meeting with the PDP G5 governors and Governors Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State, at the Villa, on Thursday, June 8

According to the governors, the elections are over it is time to work with the current administration to fix Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, June 8, held a closed-door meeting with two governors from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State met with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Tinubu meets with PDP governors, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State and Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu meets with opposition governors

The president confirmed the development through a post shared on his page accompanied by pictures.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Governor Eno emphasized the need to set politics aside and focus on governance now that the elections are over, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

He expressed his commitment to working with the federal government to ensure that the people of Akwa Ibom benefit from democracy.

The governor said he requested the president’s assistance for the completion of the Ibom deep seaport and an export license for the free zone at the Ibom airport, The Cable report added.

Eno stated,

“We came to visit with the President, to congratulate him on the election and his swearing-in and to pledge our support, our commitment, and our loyalty to the President and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

G5 members, popularly called the Integrity Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, June 8, met President Bola Ahmed Tinubu amidst speculations that the group may be planning to join the ruling party.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, however, said the G5 members only visited Tinubu to brief him on the latest happenings and their stance on fairness, equity and justice in the country.

Makinde, who was flanked by the four other members of the group who are now immediate past governors, further acknowledged that nation-building is a difficult task and demands constant evaluation.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has opened conversations on the release of the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Mbah requested President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give the matter the utmost consideration to extend the hand of fellowship to the South-East people.

Mbah told State House correspondents, after a private meeting with the president on Thursday, June 8, that among the issues discussed was the possible release of the secessionist agitator who has had a series of favorable court judgement over his prosecution.

