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LG Highlights Energy-Saving Refrigerators as Nigerians Battle Rising Electricity Costs
Technology

LG Highlights Energy-Saving Refrigerators as Nigerians Battle Rising Electricity Costs

by  Pascal Oparada
3 min read
  • LG has highlighted the importance of energy-efficient inverter refrigerators to combat rising electricity costs in Nigerian households
  • The firms showed how refrigerators featuring advanced technology aim to improve food preservation and reduce spoilage
  • A variety of models are offered to meet diverse household needs while promoting sustainable energy consumption and cost savings

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LG Electronics has drawn attention to a range of inverter-powered refrigerators as Nigerian households continue to face rising electricity costs and inflation-driven pressure on family budgets.

The company said its refrigerator lineup is designed to improve household energy efficiency while helping families manage food preservation and reduce long-term utility expenses.

The importance of energy-saving refridgerator
How energy-saving refrigerators preserve food amid high inflation in Nigeria. Credit:WhiteTea
Source: Getty Images

With refrigerators among the most frequently used appliances in Nigerian homes, operating around the clock, they account for a significant portion of household electricity consumption.

This has made energy-efficient cooling systems increasingly important for consumers seeking to reduce monthly bills.

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LG said its proprietary Inverter Compressor technology is designed to address this challenge by adjusting cooling power based on actual usage conditions rather than running at full capacity continuously.

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According to the company, this helps reduce unnecessary energy consumption while maintaining stable internal temperatures and consistent cooling performance.

Focus on food preservation and lower running costs

Beyond energy savings, LG said the refrigerators are also built to improve food preservation, a growing concern for many households amid rising food prices.

The inverter system is designed to support faster cooling recovery after power interruptions and maintain stable temperatures, helping food stay fresh for longer periods.

This could help reduce spoilage and food waste, particularly in areas where the electricity supply remains inconsistent.

The company also noted that fewer friction points in the compressor system contribute to improved durability and reduced maintenance needs over time, which may lower ownership costs for users.

Range of models for different household needs

LG’s refrigerator lineup includes Top Mount, Side-by-Side, and Door-in-Door models, each targeted at different household sizes and storage requirements.

Top Mount refrigerators are positioned as practical options for everyday family use, with compact designs and energy-efficient cooling systems.

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One of the models highlighted by the company, the GN-F452PFAQ, features a Fresh Converter+ system for temperature adjustment based on food type, alongside an automatic ice maker.

For larger households, Side-by-Side refrigerators provide increased storage capacity, improved organisation, and consistent cooling across compartments.

The Door-in-Door models are designed to reduce cold air loss by allowing quicker access to frequently used items without opening the main compartment, which helps improve energy efficiency.

Premium features and consumer demand

At the premium end of the range, LG also pointed to its MoodUP™ refrigerator, which combines customizable design features with functions aimed at reducing energy loss.

The model includes an InstaView panel that allows users to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door, helping to limit cold air escape and maintain cooling efficiency.

How energy-saving refrigerators help Nigerians
Nigerians can save money and food via energy-saving refrigerators. Credit: MStudioImages
Source: Getty Images

Speaking on the development, Mr Oktai Kim, General Manager, Home Appliance Solutions at LG Electronics Nigeria, said consumers are becoming more conscious of how they use energy and manage household spending.

“Nigerian consumers are becoming more intentional about how they use energy and manage household costs,” he said.

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He added that offering a variety of inverter-powered refrigerators allows households to choose options that fit their needs while supporting long-term value through efficiency and dependable performance.

LG said the refrigerators are available nationwide as part of its broader effort to provide durable and practical home appliance solutions for Nigerian consumers.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Pascal Oparada avatar

Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng

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