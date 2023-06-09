Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sparked a wave of Social media reactions with his recently posted photos from Aso Rock

The son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu has triggered reactions online with recent photos of him from the Aso Villa.

In the images posted on his Instagram page, he is spotted in a stylish black outfit, phone in hand, in the surroundings of the Villa.

Nigerians react to Seyi Tinubu's photos at the Villa, Abuja. Photo credit: @StFreakingKezy

Source: Twitter

Seyi Tinubu spotted in Aso Villa, photos spark reactions online

What caught their attention was that he was holding his phone with a cord stuck in his pocket.

While some noted he is charging his phone with a power bank connected from his pocket, others react to his motivational post, noting he will rule Nigeria someday.

Seyi Tinubu posted the pictures with a quote from Robert Louis Stevenson: “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds you plant.”

It is however important to note that it's social media reaction and Legit.ng cannot confirm whether it's power bank he's using or the cord was that of an earphone.

Nigerians react

Legit.ng gets reactions of Nigerians from Seyi Tinubu's Instagram page;

official2baba wrote:

"GBAM!

saidu6214 wrote:

"Waiting happen no light for Aso villa ni baba lap power bank for pocket."

ijoba_yagi_ wrote:

"I know you will rule Nigeria one day write todays date down have seen the version it’s really clear take it or leave it."

fomajoe wrote:

"It will be nice if you don’t have to walk around with a power bank to charge your phone? Light up Nigeria."

Reactions on Twitter

The pictures were also shared online by a Twitter user identified simply as Pastor Okezie J Atani @StFreakingKezy and he wrote:

"The First Son of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Seyi Tinubu @STinubu."

Reacting, some opined he might be using the power bank simply because he wanted to, not because of any electricity shortage at the Aso Villa.

@Nawas_masood tweeted:

"The next governor of Lagos state."

@Vikky4_ tweeted:

"First son sef dey use power bank inside Villa.

"Tor! It is well."

@PaulOmozee tweeted:

"Wahala!!!!

"Since Tinubu enter, aso rock pictures just dey fly Upandan.

"E don dey be like white house."

@Logic_harris tweeted:

"A true son of his father. I wish to have a SON like Seyi @STinubu."

Source: Legit.ng