President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, June 5, received the G-5 governors of the PDP at the Presidential Villa

Those present at the meeting were, ex Governors; Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu and the current Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde

A few hours after the meeting, the conversations the governors had with the president surfaced online

G5 members, popularly called the Integrity Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, June 8, met President Bola Ahmed Tinubu amidst speculations that the group may be planning to join the ruling party.

What was discussed by Tinubu and the G5 govs

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, however, said the G5 members only visited Tinubu to brief him on the latest happenings and their stance on fairness, equity and justice in the country.

Governor Seyi Makinde opens up on Tinubu's meeting with PDP G5 governors on Thursday, June 8. Photo credit: Daddy D.O @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Makinde spills more details about meeting with Tinubu and G5 govs

Makinde, who was flanked by the four other members of the group who are now immediate past governors, further acknowledged that nation-building is a difficult task and demands constant evaluation, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The G5, according to him, will keep meeting with the president on the way forward for the country.

“Nation building is a very difficult task. You have to keep evaluating, you know what you’re doing, where you’re going. So, we have to keep seeing the President, you know, to let him know what is happening.

“The G-5, the Integrity Group, came to let the President know what we stood for fairness, justice, and equity,” Seyi Makinde disclosed while addressing State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting.

Recall that Governor Makinde and Wike have become frequent visitors to the Villa between last week and today as the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly draws nearer, Daily Trust report added.

Wike reacts as reports claim Tinubu did not win 2023 presidential election in Rivers state

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that he did not regret any of his political decisions while at the helm of affairs in the oil-rich state.

He stated this during an interview with BBC Pidgin, reflecting on the aftermath of his political journey since he left office on Monday, May 29.

When asked to react to the allegations and investigative reports conducted by BBC and Premium Times stating that the presidential election in Rivers State was rigged in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he said:

"There was no electoral fraud in the presidential election."

“The true heroes”: Fani-Kayode mentions 2 former governors who helped Tinubu become president

A former Nigerian aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday, June 8, mentioned former governors, Nasir El-Rufai and Bello Matawalle as two politicians who helped President Bola Tinubu to power.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode said he greatly respects Messrs El Rufai and Matawalle.

Fani-Kayode was reacting to the criticism received by El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, following a controversial video that seemed to show him disrespecting Christians in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng