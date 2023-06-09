President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria at the presidential villa on Friday

The traditional rulers were led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'adu Abubakar, and the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who are both co-chairs of the council

This was part of the custom of the council who often visit Nigerian leaders whenever there is a change in government

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu met with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa on Friday, June 9.

According to TVC News, the development was part of the custom of the traditional rulers in facilitating the leaders of the country whenever there is a change in its leadership.

Tinubu meets Ooni of Ife, Sultan of Sokoto at the presidential villa Photo Credit: @TVCNews

Source: Twitter

Ooni of Ife, Sultan of Sokoto, others pledge support for Tinubu

The council of the traditional rulers was led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'adu Abubakar, and the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who are both co-chairs of the council.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

During the visit, the traditional rulers assured President Tinubu of their full commitment and support in ensuring that his administration succeed.

The report has it that the monarchs noted that the emergence of President Tinubu as Nigeria's leader came at a difficult time in the history of the country, but in the few days of resuming office, he has shown the capacity and competence needed to govern the country.

Traditional rulers tell Tinubu that they are professionals that can help turn things around

They also offered to support his administration to achieve the goals it has set for itself, adding that they were all professionals that were qualified and had excelled in different fields of life and can contribute to building a nation.

Joining the president in receiving the traditional rulers were Vice President Kashim Shettima, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Source: Legit.ng