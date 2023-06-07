INEC has opposed the request made by Peter Obi and Labour Party to tender exhibits from 17 states at the tribunal

FCT, Abuja- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, June 6, protested against the request made by Labour Party (LP) by presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his party to tender exhibits from 17 states challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC).

As reported by the Leadership Newspaper, the exhibits were mainly Forms EC8B used by INEC in collating results at the ward levels during the February 25 presidential election.

INEC opposes Peter Obi’s request to tender exhibits. Photo Credit: Professor Mahmood Yakubu/INEC Nigeria, Peter Obi/Mr Peter Obi. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Obi’s lawyer, Benbella Anachebe (SAN), explained that the exhibits were obtained and duly certified by INEC before releasing them to his clients.

While opposing Obi’s request to tender exhibits, INEC’s lawyer, Steve Adehi, asked the court to give a rationale for his objections at the address stage of the proceedings.

The reasons for the objections are to be reserved at the address stage of the hearing of the petition, in accordance with the pre-hearing report and agreements of counsel

Peter Obi’s exhibits are from 17 states

Obi’s exhibits that were tendered and admitted in the following states: Adamawa, Bayelsa, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Sokoto, Delta, and Ekiti.

The other states are Imo, Kaduna, Oyo, Cross River, Edo, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos.

The Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani led the panel, however, ruled out the exhibits from Ebonyi state on the grounds that INEC was yet to make the exhibits available to the two petitioners.

Tsammani adjourned further hearing in the petition till June 7.

