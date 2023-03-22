The Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is challenging the results of the election in not less than 21 states

Obi believes that the poll was marred by various malpractices related to the election conducted on Saturday, February 25

The former Anambra governor even argued that about 10 states were fraught with voter suppression

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, is challenging the results of the 25 February election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the Saturday, February 25, election.

In a petition brought before the presidential election tribunal on Wednesday, March 22, Obi argued that the poll which produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was marred by electoral malpractices, voter suppression, and non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act in various states, Premium Times reports.

The Labour Party's presidential candidate is arguing that the election was married with electoral malpractices (Photo: Peter Obi)

Source: Twitter

States where Obi claims these happened are as follows:

Rivers Lagos Taraba Benue Adamawa Imo Bauchi Borno Kaduna Plateau Ekiti Oyo Ondo Taraba Osun Kano Katsina Kwara Gombe Yobe Niger

States where voter suppression took place - Obi

States where the former Anambra governor alleged that voter suppression specifically happened are the ones listed below:

Borno Taraba Ekiti Oyo Ondo Taraba Osun Kano Katsina Kwara Gombe Yobe Niger

Obi alleged that in the above-listed states, his findings showed that votes cast in the polling units “exceeded the number of voters accredited on the BVAS in those states.”

2023 presidency: "I won and I'll prove it", Peter Obi speaks to Nigerians

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the last presidential election, had addressed Nigerians on the conduct and results of the poll.

After observing a minute silence for those victims of violence across the country during Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections, Obi made it clear that this is the first time he will address the media either directly or indirectly after taking part in the voting exercise in Anambra.

Obi expressed gratitude to all Nigerians, especially Obidients who came out en masse to exercise their franchise by voting.

During a press briefing aired by Arise News on Thursday, March 2, the former Anambra governor claimed that the 2023 presidential election was a clear deviation from what Nigerians were promised. He added that the electorate has once again been robbed by supposed leaders.

Source: Legit.ng