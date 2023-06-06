The Labour Party and Peter Obi have filed a fresh application against President Bola Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission

In the latest application, more evidence was tendered to the presidential tribunal for admission to help the ongoing trial

The counsel to the applicant said the evidence would be needed to interrogate and try INEC

The presidential election petition tribunal has received more evidence in a document from the Labour Party and Peter Obi challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the presidential polls in February.

It was gathered that on Monday, June 5, Form EC8A from eight states was brought before the court and tendered in as evidence.

The Presidential Tribunal Court will resume proceedings on Tuesday, June 6 to decide whether to admit Peter Obi and Labour Party's evidence. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

As reported by Vanguard, the document duly certified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was from 13 local governments in Ebonyi, 13 LGAs in Nasarawa, 25 LGAs in Delta, 33 in Kaduna and 21 LGAs in Kogi.

Others are form EC8As for 27 local government areas of Imo, 18 for Ondo and 7 for Sokoto state.

As reported by PMNews, all the respondents stipulated in the suit objected to the admissibility of the documents brought before the court.

The respondents' attorneys, however, did not give their reasons for the objection, noting that it would be made known in their final address to the court at the end of the proceedings.

However, the legal attorney for the plaintiff prayed to the court to admit the documents as they would be used for the interrogatory session of INEC.

In response to the prayer of the plaintiff, the attorney to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), told the court that he had just received the notice and was still within time to respond, noting that the motion was still fresh and not ripe enough to be admitted for hearing, BusinessDay reported.

He said the application filed by the plaintiff was an attempt to waste the court's time.

Counsel to President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Mr Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) also said that they would oppose the application.

Meanwhile, the legal attorney to the plaintiff told the court that the application had nothing to do with them but INEC and that they had no legal jurisdiction to oppose the suit.

However, the court called for the end of the session and adjourned the case until Tuesday, June 6.

