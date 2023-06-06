Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a suit filed to stop the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu

The suit, which was dismissed by Justice Inyang Ekwo, was filed by five residents of the Federal Capital Territory

Justice Ekwo also ordered the lawyer of the five Abuja residents, Chuks Nwachukwu to pay the sum of N10m each to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Chief Justice of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - In an emerging story, Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a suit filed to stop the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s 16th President.

As reported by AIT, the dismissed suit was filed by five residents of the Federal Capital Territory over President Tinubu's failure to secure at least 25 percent of votes cast in the FCT.

Court sismisses Abuja residents' suit seeking to stop Tinubu’s inauguration. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Justice Ekwo said the plaintiffs have no locus standi to file the suit and that the suit can only be filed at the presidential election petition tribunal and not the federal high court.

The judge also ordered the lawyer representing the five Abuja residents, Chuks Nwachukwu to pay the sum of 10 million Naira each to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The Abuja resident, Anyaegbunam Okoye, David Adzer, Jeffrey Ucheh Osang Paul, and Chibuike Nwanchukwu, had filed the suit asking the court if Tinubu can be sworn in as President after he failed to win 25% of the votes in FCT.

They also that Tinubu’s certificate of return be set aside and restrain the CJN and any other judicial officer from swearing him in as President on Monday, May 29

The plaintiffs asked:

“Whether or not the person who is to be elected president of the federal republic of Nigeria, and consequently administrator of the FCT through the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority, on the first ballot is required by section 134(2)(b) of the Constitution to obtain at least 25% of the votes cast in the FCT”.

