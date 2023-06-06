The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused INEC of frustrating efforts to access vital electoral documents

Atiku's lawyer, Eyitayo Jegede, said despite paying N6 million INEC has allegedly refused to release electoral documents

Jedege stated this on Tuesday, June 6 during proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been accused of frustrating the efforts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to access vital electoral documents despite paying N6 million for the certification of the documents.

Atiku’s lawyer, Eyitayo Jegede, said this on Tuesday, June 6, at the resumption of proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja, Premium Times reported.

Atiku accuses INEC of refusing to release electoral documents.

Jegede, said INEC’s refusal to provide electoral documents to his legal team has it difficult for them to prove Atiku’s case against President Bola Tinubu.

Tribunal turns down Atiku's sensitive documents

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had sought to tender some results sheets from 10 Local Government Areas of Kogi state, Ankpa, Dekina, Idah, Ofu, Olamaboro, Yagba East, Yagba West, Kabba-Bunu and Igalamela Odolu

The five-member court panel chaired by Haruna Tsammani turned down Jegede’s move to substantiate their case against Tinubu by tendering some results sheets from Ankpa, Dekina, Idah, Ofu, Olamaboro, Yagba East, Yagba West, Kabba-Bunu and Igalamela Odolu Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

The tribunal said it was improper to tender such sensitive documents piecemeal.

Tsammani explained that the court would have difficulty marking and numbering the documents as exhibits.

Defending his case, the lawyer said refused to supply the documents wholesale to Atiku’s legal team.

According to Jegede, INEC allegedly refuses to make election records available after Atiku had paid N6 million as a cost to supply true certified copies of electoral documents

The lawyer disclosed that Atiku’s team was left with no option but to subpoena officials of the electoral commission to bring the required documents before the court.

Jegede sought a 24-hour adjournment to further request the necessary documents from INEC.

Tribunal: Atiku's witness reveals how results were allegedly changed at collation centres

Atiku's second witness, Nicholas Msheliza, told the court he is a businessman and a politician. He was the PDP Borno State collation officer.

Under cross-examination, the witness confirmed to the court that agents of the PDP at polling units performed their jobs “very well” — where they were allowed to do so.

The witness also told the court that results were changed at the ward collation centres. Asked further if he indicates the results he feels are the actual scores from the field in his witness statement, he said no.

Tribunal: Atiku’s Witness alleges APC, Tinubu agents truncated upload of election results to INEC server

Abiye Sekibo, a witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that agents” of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu truncated the uploading of election results to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) server in Rivers State.

Seriko told the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, June 5, that Tinubu and APC “agents” prevented INEC officials from using the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines to upload collated results from polling units during the 25 February presidential election across the state.

