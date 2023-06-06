Two lawmakers have emerged as speakers from Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Lafia, on Tuesday, June 6

The speakers are the immediate past speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi and Hon. Daniel Ogah Ogazi

Abdullahi was elected at the Ministry for Local Government while Ogazi emerged from proceeding at the State Assembly complex

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The leadership crisis rocking the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Lafia, has resulted in the emergence of two speakers.

In an emerging report by the Leadership newspaper, the immediate past speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi and Hon. Daniel Ogah Ogazi, both emerged as speakers from two different gatherings on Tuesday, June 6.

Two Speakers have emerged from Nasarawa Assembly. Photo Credit: Abdullahi Ali Yerima

Source: Facebook

It was reported that while Abdullahi was elected speaker at a sitting held at the Ministry for Local Government, Ogazi, representing Kokona East constituency, emerged as speaker from the proceeding at the State Assembly complex.

