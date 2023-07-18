Senator Abubakar Kyari, the interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over from Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Monday, July 17

Adamu had stepped down for his inability to account for huge party funds realised from the last general elections

Senator Iyola Omisore, the APC’s national secretary, also threw in the towel alongside Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state

FCT, Abuja - The new acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abubakar Kyari, has faulted the reports doing the rounds that the ruling party has reached out to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe Abdullahi Adamu.

There are reports that Adamu would be probed over the alleged misappropriation of over N80 billion from the purse of the party within the last one year. But Kyari said the report is not true, The Guardian reported.

Acting national chairman of the APC, Abubakar Kyari, has refuted reports of EFCC going after ousted Abdullahi Adamu. Photo credits: @OfficialAPCNg

'APC hasn’t contacted EFCC to probe Adamu': Kyari

Speaking to reporters in Abuja after an emergency meeting of members of the national working committee (NWC) of the party held at the national secretariat in Abuja on Monday, July 17, Kyari assured that the NWC under his watch would turn a new leaf by administering the party in line with laid down rules and regulations. A report by The Sun Newspaper noted this.

He said:

“At this point, the individuals have resigned voluntarily and that is what is available at this moment.

"Reasons for resignations will be made to you in the near future.”

