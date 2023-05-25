Public commentator, Reno Omokri has predicted that if Bola Tinubu is sworn in as president, prominent Obidients will be among his cabinet members

Omokri said social media influencers who promoted Peter Obi of the Labour Party might be named by Tinubu as cabinet members

The top PDP supporter claimed that politicians "used and dumped" supporters of Obi

FCT, Abuja - A former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri on Thursday, May 25, predicted that "prominent Obidients, including social media influencers" will be named in president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet.

Omokri, who said this in a social media post, stated that Obidients were "used and dumped".

Top opposition figure, Reno Omokri has predicted that prominent 'Obidients' would be appointed into the cabinet of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Obidient is a sobriquet for staunch supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election.

Omokri wrote on his verified handle:

"Wait until Tinubu announces his cabinet and government, if the Supreme Court don't declare his candidacy void tomorrow as we pray. You will see prominent Obidients, including social media influencers that were fifth columnists in their movement, having influential posts under Tinubu. And only then will you guys know that you were used and dumped like a sanitary pad that has done its job."

Omokri versus Obidients

During the last election, Omokri supported the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Atiku, who came second in the election, contested for the fifth time.

As aide to Jonathan, Omokri served under a PDP administration.

During the electioneering, on election days, and after the polls, diaspora-based Omokri was locked in an online combat with supporters of Obi.

Netizens sustain criticism of Reno Omokri

Not long after his forecast, some Nigerians reacted, accusing him of mischief.

Colif Isabor commented on Twitter:

"Reno, this is outright mischief you are playing here. Tinubu has been known to forgive even his worst enemies and has been described as a bridge builder therefore it will not be out of place for him to appoint known opponents into his cabinet."

Benu Joseph said via Twitter:

"You have no idea who true OBidients are. Forget those parading themselves now. True OBidients will not jostle for appointments like others. Our aim is to continue to impact positively the polity and practice of democracy in Nigeria. Also to promote youths involvement in politics."

Enyiaku Victor wrote on his social media page:

"@renoomokri, just tell us you want to decamp to APC .. Nobody will beat you bayi."

