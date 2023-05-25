Global site navigation

Local editions

Reno Omokri Reveals Who Tinubu May Appoint as Cabinet Members
Politics

Reno Omokri Reveals Who Tinubu May Appoint as Cabinet Members

by  Ridwan Adeola
  • Public commentator, Reno Omokri has predicted that if Bola Tinubu is sworn in as president, prominent Obidients will be among his cabinet members
  • Omokri said social media influencers who promoted Peter Obi of the Labour Party might be named by Tinubu as cabinet members
  • The top PDP supporter claimed that politicians "used and dumped" supporters of Obi

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

FCT, Abuja - A former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri on Thursday, May 25, predicted that "prominent Obidients, including social media influencers" will be named in president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet.

Omokri, who said this in a social media post, stated that Obidients were "used and dumped".

Tinubu/tinubu news/tinubu news today
Top opposition figure, Reno Omokri has predicted that prominent 'Obidients' would be appointed into the cabinet of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

Obidient is a sobriquet for staunch supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election.

Omokri wrote on his verified handle:

Read also

Pat Utomi breaks silence after being accused of helping Tinubu fund Peter Obi’s campaign

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Wait until Tinubu announces his cabinet and government, if the Supreme Court don't declare his candidacy void tomorrow as we pray. You will see prominent Obidients, including social media influencers that were fifth columnists in their movement, having influential posts under Tinubu. And only then will you guys know that you were used and dumped like a sanitary pad that has done its job."

Omokri versus Obidients

During the last election, Omokri supported the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Atiku, who came second in the election, contested for the fifth time.

As aide to Jonathan, Omokri served under a PDP administration.

During the electioneering, on election days, and after the polls, diaspora-based Omokri was locked in an online combat with supporters of Obi.

Read also

Pat Utomi's alleged involvement with Tinubu during 2023 election sparks heated online debate

Netizens sustain criticism of Reno Omokri

Not long after his forecast, some Nigerians reacted, accusing him of mischief.

Colif Isabor commented on Twitter:

"Reno, this is outright mischief you are playing here. Tinubu has been known to forgive even his worst enemies and has been described as a bridge builder therefore it will not be out of place for him to appoint known opponents into his cabinet."

Benu Joseph said via Twitter:

"You have no idea who true OBidients are. Forget those parading themselves now. True OBidients will not jostle for appointments like others. Our aim is to continue to impact positively the polity and practice of democracy in Nigeria. Also to promote youths involvement in politics."

Enyiaku Victor wrote on his social media page:

"@renoomokri, just tell us you want to decamp to APC .. Nobody will beat you bayi."

Reno Omokri begs Nigerians to help save democracy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omokri called on Nigerians to use their voice to save democracy in Nigeria.

Read also

2023 presidency: How Tinubu asked Pat Utomi to step down for Peter Obi, Labour Party governorship candidate opens up

Omokri made this known on his social media page following the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in which Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared president-elect.

Tinubu is expected to be sworn in on Monday, May 29.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel