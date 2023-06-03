Former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, denied rumours of switching from the PDP to the APC after meeting President Bola Tinubu on June 2

Wike, along with Seyi Makinde and James Ibori, met with Tinubu to offer their support, shortly after Tinubu became Nigeria's president

The former governor dismissed speculations of joining the APC and clarified that their meeting aimed to show support for the president without any ulterior motives

State House, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state, has denied rumours suggesting his intention to switch from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Friday, June 2.

Alongside Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, and James Ibori, Wike met with Tinubu to express their support, just four days after Tinubu assumed the presidency of Nigeria.

Former Rivers governor Nyesom Wike said he has no plans to join the APC. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

As a prominent member of the PDP, Wike dismissed any speculation regarding his potential move to the APC and refuted claims that such a switch was discussed during the meeting, The Punch reported.

Why we met with Tinubu - Wike

Asked by newsmen if switching to the APC was on the agenda of the meeting he had, Wike replied:

“No. No plans. Nothing like that in the offing. We are Nigerians and we have come to give the president support.

“That is what is required. There is no big deal about that.”

Recall that Timothy Osadolor, a PDP chieftain, had earlier claimed that Wike was no longer a member of the party member.

Osadolor said the behaviour of Wike in the build-up to the 2023 presidential polls explains it all.

Wike and his allies known as the G5 Governors did not support the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

Court reveals how PDP can suspend or expel former Governor Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, May 31, told Wike that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the right to suspend or expel him.

The court said the PDP could sanction the former governor if the action was taken in accordance with the law.

Delivering judgement on Wednesday, May 31, Justice Omotosho said the court had considered the processes filed by parties and arguments of counsel.

