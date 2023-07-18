President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has doused the tension surrounding the speculations about his unreleased ministerial nomination list

Meanwhile, it has been gathered that President Tinubu's list is ready for the unveiling and will be sent to the national assembly

It was gathered that President Tinubu sent a notification letter to the national assembly stating that the list would be sent on Wednesday, July 19

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - The national assembly is set to receive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial nominee on Wednesday, July 19.

According to a tweet by TVC news, this development was contained in a letter the national assembly clerk received.

President Tinubu's letter to the national assembly confirmed that the ministerial nomination list is ready. Photo: Credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's letter further reduces the anxiety and suspense surrounding his unreleased ministerial nomination list.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

One of the expected outcomes of the list that has been talked about by many political pundits and public affairs commentators is the inclusion of some opposition party members.

It is no longer news that some opposition members were instrumental in the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinuu at the presidential polls.

Opposition members to make Tinubu's ministerial list

A prime example is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G-governors led by ex-governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Other members of the G-5 governors include Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Four of the G-5 governors have left office, remaining Governor Makinde of Oyo State, who also played a crucial role in President Tinubu's victory at the presidential polls.

Meanwhile, ex-governor Wike has been tipped by many political pundits to make the list of nominees who would make the presidential cabinet.

Wike has openly boasted in public functions and interviews where he has vehemently stated that he worked and campaigned for President Tinubu in the build-up to the 2023 presidential elections in February.

Similarly, the New Nigeria's Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, is also highly tipped for a place in President Tinubu's cabinet.

Tinubu Holds Crucial Meeting With 3 Influential African Leaders in Aso Rock

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a strong message to the United States, Europe and other Western nations.

At the 5th mid-year meeting of the African Union (AU) on Sunday, July 16, President Tinubu, in a stern statement, kicked against Western exploitation.

He told African leaders to stand their ground in unity and resist Western exploitation to compete in the international scene.

Source: Legit.ng