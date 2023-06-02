State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, June 2, appointed George Akume as Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF)

Akume is a former governor of Benue state and senator who represented Benue Northwest senatorial district.

President Tinubu, on Friday, June 2, appointed George Akume as the new SGF. Photo credits: Senator Dr. George Akume, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The prominent Benue politician was also a minister under the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari

As reported by Daily Trust, below are the seven things to know about Akume, who has come a long way with President Tinubu

Akume’s date of birth

The new SGF, who is a native of Wannune Tarka Council Area of Benue State, was born on 27th December 1953

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Educational background of new SGF Akume

Akume holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a Master’s degree in Labour Relations from the University of Ibadan, Oyo state.

He acquired a B.Sc. in Sociology in 1978 and a Master’s in Labour Relations in 1986

Akume's political journey

A former minister under the immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari is not a new face in the political space in Benue state, where he comes from.

Akume was a former governor of Benue state and senator, representing Benue North West senatorial district in the National Assembly.

Akume is a former PDP chieftain

The prominent politician was elected Benue state governor in 1999 and re-elected in 2003 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It’s on record that Akume was the first Benue state Governor to have completed two terms in office.

He, however, lost his senatorial seat in 2019 to Senator Orke Jev of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akume's journey to the Senate

Akume got to the Senate in 2011, under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) before the merger with other parties, which birth the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

While representing Benue North West in the National Assembly, Akume was made the Minority Leader of the Senate from June 2011 to June 2015.

Akume was also the Chairman Senate Committee on Army during his political period in the Red Chamber.

Minister under Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration

The former Benue state governor was the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs under the immediate past administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Akume was appointed minister by Buhari on 21st August 2019.

George Akume: A globetrotter

Akume is a widely travelled man, who seems to have made travelling one of his hubbies. He has been to the United States, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Cuba.

The former minister has also travelled to other countries like Ghana, South Africa, Jamaica, Israel, India, Brazil, Colombia, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Sweden, Denmark, Holland, Mexico, Switzerland and Jamaica, among others.

Shehu Sani, Omokri, others react as Tinubu names Gbajabiamila Chief Of Staff, picks Buhari's minister as SGF

Meanwhile, Reno Omokri, a former media aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, and others have reacted to the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila and George Akume as Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, respectively, by President Bola Tinubu.

Omokri said President Tinubu had kept his promise of not Islamising his administration by appointing a Muslim South Westerner as his Chief of Staff and a Christian Middle-Belter as SGF.

Source: Legit.ng