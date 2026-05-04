A young man explained that he got a phone call from the MultiChoice company, DStv, and shared what he heard

The individual mentioned in the post what the staff of DStv told him to do and why he refused

He also explained what he did during the call when the staff could not give him a good response

A young man has taken to social media to complain after receiving a call from DStv, a company owned by the MultiChoice group.

The individual shared that a man called him and tried to convince him to subscribe to a full package, which could cost an additional fee of 7k.

Man explains what DStv told him during unexpected phone call. Photo Source: Facebook/Donald Mbaegbu M'donnie Kpa, Instagram/declutter.ilorin

Source: Facebook

Man shares phone conversation with DStv staff

However, the young man was not having it, as he mentioned in the post that the subscription he did would be the last one on the DStv plan.

Donald Mbaegbu M'donnie Kpa, on his Facebook page, complained in his post that he told the DStv staff that many of the programs on the satellite television are recycled and that he gets to read news elsewhere, hence, he might not subscribe again to the DStv package.

He said:

"DStv called me yesterday to beg me to pay 7k something to get full package... I shouted at the guy and told him this last month's subscription was my last UNLESS they move to pay-as-you-watch, same way they do in other sensible societies!"

Man shares why he refused DStv offer after phone call from MultiChoice. Photo Source: Facebook/Donald Mbaegbu M'donnie Kpa

Source: Facebook

After he had explained to the DStv staff why he might not resubscribe, he said the staff wanted to make some statements, but his words were not clear, so he ended the call.

He added:

"Told him they ONLY recycle programs! I have a TV app to watch football... news is everywhere, so it doesn’t mean anything! The guy stammered trying to explain, I ended the call! Mad idiot entertainment people."

A correspondent of Legit.ng has reached out to the individual for comments on his conversation with DStv, but hasn't received a response.

Reactions as man gets called by DStv

Rachael shared;

"This is ridiculous! I visited a family friend's house yesterday and they turned on their DStv, and it was on channel 100. The husband was shocked because apparently, it hasn't been long since they subscribed. He came back from travel and wasn't amused to see the subscription had expired. Why can't they have a pay-as-you-watch option?"

Bassey noted:

"It’s annoying. You subscribe and get to only see the same programs/movies recycled. Sometimes, you no even see light to watch. Make dem rest o."

Charles said:

"For me I go just use my booster antenna 📡 dey tap from my neighbor channel."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian engineer, Chizitere Ahubelem, popularly known as Chizzy Whizzy on Facebook, shared his experience after subscribing to DStv’s premium dual-view package yearly for over 15 years.

He explained that during his recent renewal, he noticed that MultiChoice did not increase its price, which he assumed might be due to low patronage.

Lady switches from DSTV to SLTV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated switching to Silver Lake Television (SLTV) after leaving DSTV, following recent price hikes by MultiChoice.

She shared a video showing the 56 channels available on SLTV and praised the service for its N5,000 subscription plan, which also came with a one-month free offer. The lady expressed excitement about her new subscription and criticised DSTV for being too expensive.

Source: Legit.ng