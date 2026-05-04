Yhemo Lee has shared a video of what happened to him while he was on vacation with his wife and another person

In the recording, they had gone shopping and bought some edibles, which were still in the car, when a baboon came and broke in

Many turned it into a hilarious situation and referred to Portable’s slogan from when he was still an upcoming artiste

Nightlife enthusiast Idowu Adeyemi, better known as Yhemo Lee, has shared a video to inform fans about the kind of visitor he encountered while on vacation with his family.

The businessman, in a post shared on his Instagram story, revealed that he was on vacation with his wife, Thayour.

Reactions as Yhemo Lee shares scary moment baboon broke into his car while on vacation. Photo credit@yhemole

Source: Instagram

In the recording, the couple and another person had gone shopping and had just returned to their lodge when an unexpected visitor appeared. They still had items and food they bought in their Mercedes-Benz when a baboon entered the car.

The animal looted the items and spent some time inside the car before leaving.

Yhemo Lee’s wife panics over unusual visitor

Reacting to the situation, Yhemo Lee was heard telling the man with them to shut the door of their lodge so the animal would not enter. His wife was already panicking and was heard asking who they could call to handle the situation.

Yhemo Lee goes on vacation with family, shares video. Photo credit@yehmolee

Source: Instagram

She questioned why the car door had been left open for the baboon to enter. The businesswoman also expressed concern about the condition of the car after the animal had taken what it needed.

Meanwhile, Yhemolee was heard laughing and shouting at the person who was close to the car when the baboon entered, but failed to shut the door.

Yhemo Lee checks on baboon after incident

After the baboon left the car, the businessman and his wife went after it to see what it was doing. They found it eating one of the loaves of bread they had bought, with cans of drinks scattered on the ground.

Yhemo Lee lamented that the bread the animal was eating was what he intended to use for tea.

Despite the situation, they laughed it off and remarked that the baboon might return since it had discovered there was food at their lodge.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Yhemolee's video

Here are comments below:

@youngpizle stated:

"No be portable be that Abi na my eye."

@adetobespecific said:

"Baba is just hungry o, let him finish eating, he'll leave laslas."

@zillermane wrote:

"As dem beat portable una still expect am to remain in the zoo? Na portable come pay una visit."

@ways.lem said:

"Sha no give the monkey, second chance, he fit Carry ur phone go for next mission ooo."

@uc_wurld commented:

"Una travel from our sweet Nija to go outside go lodge for bush."

Yhemolee and girlfriend unfollow each other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yhemolee's relationship was in crisis after Bisola, his now ex-girlfriend, unfollowed him on Instagram.

The development came after Yhemo Lee allegedly cheated on Thayour and started dating Bisola. Many shared their take on the warring lovers as they advised.

Source: Legit.ng