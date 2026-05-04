Lizzy Anjorin released another video sharing what she would do to Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo in the boxing ring

The actress, who accepted her colleague's boxing challenge, also sent a message to her partner, Paulo Okoye

Lizzy Anjorin also bragged about her husband's boxing record, sparking anticipation about her fight with Iyabo Ojo

A potential boxing bout between Nollywood actresses and arch-rivals Lizzy Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo has further escalated after the former issued threats in a video circulating online.

Lizzy, who has repeatedly dragged Iyabo on social media, called on Iyabo's partner and music executive, Paulo Okoye, to set a date for their boxing match.

Actress Lizzy Anjorin shares her plans for arch-rival Iyabo Ojo in boxing ring. Credit: lizzyanjorin/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that the drama began after Iyabo challenged Lizzy to a boxing fight. Sharing a video of her practising, the Return of Arinzo filmmaker called on billionaire E-Money and music executive, Soso Soberekon, to sponsor their match.

Reacting, Lizzy threatened to beat Iyabo black and blue in the ring while bragging about her husband, being a certified boxer.

"Paulo Okoye set the date, if Iyabo Ojo step out alive, you wouldn't use two minutes, you think boxing is all about throwing punch, it is about inner strength and calculation, my husband is a certified boxer, even if I didn't go under any training, my husband training is enough for me," Lizzy Anjorin bragged in the video.

Recall that Lizzy Anjorin previously listed numerous conditions to fight with Iyabo Ojo. She stated that Iyabo's partner, Paulo, will also have to face her man, Lawal, in the ring.

Mixed reactions trail Lizzy Anjorin's message to Iyabo Ojo and Paulo ahead of boxing match. Credit: lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video of Lizzy Anjorin's message to Iyabo Ojo ahead of boxing match is below:

Reactions trail Lizzy Anjorin's threat

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens picked sides. Read their comments below:

WilliamsAdeba14 said:

"Make una no try am o, two of una no get that strength again, una fit collapse."

SouthCoast_ng commented:

"2 coffins you be undertaker?"

WilliamsAdeba14 said:

"Make una no try am o, two of una no get that strength again, una fit collapse."

princess jummy commented:

"She too like fight haba, na cruise everybody Dey do… e reach Lizzy turn she just Dey curse up and down. U no Dey tire."

_awesome_69 wrote:

"Fayawo no be joke oooo Na both spiritual and physical them take dey do fayawo."

TTotush2700 said:

"Sometimes I feel there's something between them spiritual or physical going on that we the viewers and people around them dunno about Cos with so much seriousness like this dragging her all the time don't look ordinary."

Lizzy Anjorin threatens action against Biola Adebayo

Legit.ng previously reported that Lizzy Anjorin threatened to take action against her colleague and podcast host, Biola Adebayo.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 24, via her Facebook page, Lizzy claimed Biola subjected her 'innocent children and family to public ridicule and mockery' during one of her interviews with Iyabo Ojo.

Lizzy demanded that Biola take down the video of Iyabo speaking about her, the same way she recently took down her controversial interview with Baba Ijesha.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng