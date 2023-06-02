A Benue state high court has upheld the removal of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, gave this ruling on Friday, June 2

Justice Ikpambese, in his ruling, held that all evidence tendered against Ayu was valid and, in turn, upheld Ayu's suspension as a PDP member

Benue, Makurdi - Embattled and suspended national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has lost his case at the Benue State High Court, seeking his suspension to be overturned.

As reported by Channels TV online, Ayu was suspended when he lost his membership in the party through his ward (Igyorov Council Ward) under Gboko local government area.

Senator Iyorchia Ayu was suspended as PDP national chairman over failure to pay party dues. Photo Credit: PDP

In suit No: MHC/85/2023, the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, ruled that the suspension of Senator Ayu will remain while referring to Article 8(9)of the constitution of the PDP.

The suit was filed by a PDP member in Benue State, Conrade Terhide Utaan, who sought, among other reliefs, a declaration that Ayu is no longer fit and qualified to hold office as the national chairman of the PDP, having lost membership of the party in his Igyorov council ward of Gboko, where he first registered as a member of the party.

Justice Ikpambese also ruled that the reason for Ayu's suspension, which was based on his failure to pay his membership fee, was justified and was in line with the statutory provision of the party's constitution.

While also giving clarity that the ward cannot discipline a member of the PDP executive council, Justice Ikpambese said Article 46(1) of the party constitution backs the ward with such power, Vanguard reported.

He also held that Ayu failed to show proof that he paid his party dues nor challenged his suspension at any court of law of the party's organ.

Justice Ikpambese said Ayu had lost his membership in the party even before his ward executive committee suspended him.

He said:

“The plaintiff has proven his case, all the questions for determination have been resolved in favour of the plaintiff, he is entitled to all the reliefs sought. I so order”

Gov Wike Goes Petty, Taunts Ayu Over Disgraceful Removal as PDP Chairman

In another development, immediate past Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is celebrating the removal of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

During the commissioning of the Trans-Kalabari Road Phase 1, Degema Local Government Area, the pragmatic governor shamed Senator Ayu.

He stated that Ayu was an evil plotter who engaged in anti-party activities in the build-up to the general elections.

