Filmmaker Belinda Onyinye shared a short but troubling message on Instagram in the early hours of today, leaving fans and colleagues worried

Actor Rotimi Salami expressed concern, revealing that he tried calling her but could not reach her, as her phone was switched off, prompting him to seek help from anyone close to her location

Veteran actress Faithia Williams and other Nollywood stars and fans also expressed deep concern over the filmmaker's worrying post

Nollywood was thrown into worry on Monday, May 4, 2026, after filmmaker Belinda Umeokeke Onyinye posted a troubling message on Instagram.

The early morning post left fans and colleagues unsettled, as she hinted at being overwhelmed and asked people not to reach out to her.

Rotimi Salami seeks help after Belinda Onyinye posts a worrying message and becomes unreachable. Photo: thespian_belinda/salamirotimi

Source: Instagram

Belinda Onyinye explained that she was exhausted and no one should bother checking on her.

Adding tears emojis, the filmmaker added that she simply wanted to disappear.

"I am tired.

Nobody should ask of me 🥲🥲.

I just want to be gone"

Here is her Instagram post:

The message quickly spread across social media, drawing reactions from fans and colleagues in the film industry.

Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami was among the first to raise an alarm through his Instagram page.

Sharing a screenshot of Belinda's worrisome post, Rotimi Salami said he had tried to contact her, but her phone was switched off, which only deepened the concern.

The actor asked if anyone knew her location or lived close enough to check on her, emphasising that immediate action was needed.

“Does anyone know who lives with @thespian_belinda or lives close to her?

She posted this just now and I tried calling her number immediately and it’s switched off.

I am worried… plus the last 2posts on her page is suggestive.

He urged those around Belinda to look out for her, as the situation has left many in Nollywood anxious about her well-being.

Other Nollywood colleagues also voiced worry, including veteran actress Faithia Williams, Olayinka Solomon, and Bolatito Sowunmi, popularly known as former Miss Pepeiye of Papa Ajasco.

Their reactions added to the growing anxiety, as fans and many in the industry continue to hope Belinda is safe.

Here is Rotimi Salami's post below:

Fans, colleagues react to Rotimi's post about Belinda

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans and colleagues expressed shock and concern over the filmmaker's troubling message.

@faithiawilliams said:

"Haaa.. Phone off ke.. Allah will be with her 😢"

@olayinkasolomon01 commented:

"Her number is off 😢"

@mseagle wrote:

"Hmm.. let's be kind to one another, everyone seems drained... May God's help reach everyone.."

@dorjah001 reacted:

"thespian_belinda Pls don't go o cos naso e dey do most people but we keep going, I pray may thy Lord be with you and console you in wherever you are going through."

@m.timzy01 commented:

"Depression every where😢 May God strengthen you that fight battle low key without wearing them on your face 👏it is it easy out there !! Everyone going through 1 or 2 at this moment 😢😢😢"

Rotimi Salami survives health scare

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rotimi Salami revealed that he was recently hospitalised after a serious health scare.

He shared a photo from a hospital bed and said he survived the last 48 hours because God spared his life.

Rotimi added that the condition was linked to stress from promoting his movie Kilanko, noting that the project took a heavy toll on him physically and mentally.

Source: Legit.ng