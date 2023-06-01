The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu, to probe former President, Muhammadu Buhari

SERAP said Tinubu should probe Buhari for allegedly withdrawing funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

The group urged President Tinubu to bring all those involved in the illegal withdrawal of CBN funds to justice

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to probe the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, for allegedly withdrawing funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

SERAP called on President Tinubu to name and shame and also bring all those involved in the illegal withdrawal from the apex bank to justice.

Tinubu urged to Probe Buhari over alleged illegal withdrawal of CBN Funds.

The advocacy group stated these on Thursday, June 1 via its Twitter handle @SERAPNigeria

The statement read:

“The Tinubu administration must promptly probe the allegations that former President Buhari 'illegally withdrew public funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria', name and shame those involved, and bring them to justice, or face legal action.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nigeria's new president Bola Ahmed's tenure is kicking off with the country's reserves at its lowest level in 20 months.

According to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria as at Thursday, 25 May 2023, Nigeria's foreign reserves stood at $35.15 billion.

Why my ministers feared Buhari, ex-president Jonathan reveals

Legit.ng had also reported that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed why his executive council were alarmed by the mention of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's emergence as Nigeria's leader.

Jonathan revealed that some of his ministers were scared of his successor due to his antecedents and feared that they might be prosecuted and jailed without a fair hearing.

Tinubu fires shot at Service Chiefs at first security meeting

Bola Tinubu, the newly inaugurated Nigerian president, has told the service chiefs that his administration would not tolerate “working at cross purposes and colliding with each other”

Tinubu stated that all security agencies must operate with synergy and be on the same page with each other.

