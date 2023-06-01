President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has opposed the admittance of documents extracted from the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines as evidence

The PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, through his legal team, on Wednesday, May 31, tendered the duly certified documents by INEC

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel admitted documents extracted from the BVAS machines as evidence

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, has admitted documents extracted from the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used for the conduct of the February 25 presidential election as evidence.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel, on Wednesday, May 31, marked the BVAS documents as Exhibits PT 1 to PT 33.

Court admits Atiku's documents from BVAS as evidence. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, President Bola Tinubu, through his team of lawyers led by Wole Olanipekun, SAN, had earlier objected to the admittance of BVAS documents from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The former vice president, Atiku maintained that the evidence he sought to tender, was in respect of 33 states of the federation, excluding Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Lagos states.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The court, however, admitted the documents which were tendered from the Bar by a member of Atiku’s legal team, Prof. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN.

Jegede, told the Presidential Election Tribunal that the documents he tendered, were duly certified by INEC after all the necessary fees were paid.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also opposed the admissibility of the documents, except for the printout of data from BVAS it deployed to three states- Kogi, Sokoto, and Rivers.

Election results marked as exhibits

Atiku’s lawyer also tendered certified presidential election results from Abia, Bayelsa, Kaduna, and Ogun states, which were contained in Forms EC8A, and were downloaded by INEC from its I-Rev portal.

The PDP candidate has now tendered 337 exhibits before the court.

The INEC’s team of lawyers led by Mr. Kemi Pinhero, SAN, opposed the admissibility of the downloaded election results.

The court, however, admitted results from Abia state and marked them as Exhibits PJ, PJ1- PJ 16, even as it also marked their certification receipt as Exhibit PJ-17.

Also admitted in evidence, were results from eight Local Government Areas in Bayelsa state and marked as Exhibits PK 1 – 8, with the certification document marked as Exhibit PK-9.

The court marked results from 23 LGAs in Kaduna state as Exhibits PL-1-23, while results from Ogun state were marked as Exhibits PM 1- 20.

The Justice Tsammani-led panel, also admitted bundles of Forms EC8E series from 23 LGAs in Kaduna state and marked them as Exhibits PN 1-23, even as it marked the ones from Kogi state as Exhibits PT 1- 23.

The court admitted and marked as Exhibits PQ 1- PQ 20, Forms EC8C from Kaduna state, while another 40 copies of Forms EC40G from the state were also admitted as Exhibits PR 1 to PR 40.

The court further admitted in evidence and marked as Exhibits PS 1 to PC 10, c

Copies of Form EC 40G from Ogun state were also admitted in evidence and marked as Exhibits PS 1 to PC 10.

PDP chieftain Dele Momodu reveals his plans for Atiku hours after Tinubu’s inauguration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Dele Momodu, the Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, has revealed his plans for the party’s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, a few hours after President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration.

Momodu disclosed that he would stand by and not abandon Atiku for any gains in his quest to reclaim his mandate at the court.

Source: Legit.ng