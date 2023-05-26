The supreme court is set to decide on the fate of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the president and vice president-elect in the suit filed by the PDP against the candidacy of Shettima

2 Legal practitioners in a separate interview with legit.ng had revealed of the possible outcome of the hearing at the apex court

While Festus Ogun posited that the case could be dismissed for lack of locus standi, Oluwole Moses maintained that Atiku Abubakar could be declared the winner citing the case between APC and PDP in Bayelsa state

The fate of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, and Kashim Shettima, the vice president-elect, is expected to be decided at the supreme court today, Friday, May 26.

According to Daily Trust, the apex court is expected to give its verdict on the suit seeking the disqualification of Tinubu and Shettima over the alleged double nomination of the vice president-elect.

Justice Inyang Okoro-led panel of justices of the apex court had on Monday, May 22, fixed today's date after listening to the counsels on the matter.

The appeal was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through their lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who had alleged that Shettima had double nomination as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Borno Central Senatorial District as well as the ruling party's vice presidential candidate.

While speaking to lawyers on the matter, 2 legal icons in a separate interview with legit.ng have posited that the PDP may not win and gave their reasons.

PDP lacks locus standi

Festus Ogun, a constitutional lawyer, spoke on the matter with Legit.ng, and said that the PDP lacked the legal right to challenge the nomination of the candidate in another party.

He said:

"I litigated not less than 4 matters on this point, last year. Our courts were in unison in holding that another political party lacks the locus to question the nomination of a rival political party’s candidate. This is the law as we know it."

Atiku may be declared the winner

Barrister Oluwole Olakunle Moses likened the situation to the case between the PDP and the APC in Bayelsa state in 2023.

The legal practitioner said:

"This question seems like an inquisition into a déjà vu event one like the illusion of what happened in Bayelsa state. You will recall the Supreme Court's decision in the case filed by the PDP and its governorship candidate, Douye Diri against Messrs Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo, and INEC, seeking the disqualification of the APC deputy governorship candidate wherein it was ordered, upon the nullification of the APC's deputy governor candidacy, that INEC should immediately declare the party with the highest number of lawful votes and geographical spread the winner of the election."

