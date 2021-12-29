Erick Brian Colón’s biography: age, height, family, girlfriend

Erick Brian Colon is a Latino-American pop singer celebrity. His fame skyrocketed following his participation in the singing competition La Banda. Apart from his singing career, he is also an Instagram sensation.

Brian Colón of CNCO visits People Now on February 14, 2020, in New York, United States. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Erick Brian Colon is a footballer and enjoys making music. He is also a dancer; he participated in almost all the cultural events held in his school. Check out all the information about his personal life and career.

Profile summary

Full name: Erick Brian Colon Arista

Erick Brian Colon Arista Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3rd January 2001

3rd January 2001 Age: 21 years (as of 2022)

21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Havana, Cuba, USA

Havana, Cuba, USA Current residence: Tampa, Florida,USA

Tampa, Florida,USA Nationality: Cuban

Cuban Ethnicity: Multiracial

Multiracial Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Green

Green Relationship status: Single

Single Mother: Daysi Arista

Daysi Arista Siblings: 1

1 Profession: Pop singer

Pop singer Facebook:

Twitter:

Erick Brian Colon's Instagram: @erikabriancolon

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Erick Brian Colon's biography

CNCO attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

What is Erick Brian Colón's full name? His full name is Erick Brian Colon Arista. He was born in 2001 in Havana, Cuba but later moved to Tampa, Florida, with his mother and sister in 2012.

Erick Brian Colon's family

His family currently resides in Florida. His mother's name is Daysi Arista, while Erick Brian Colón's sister is known as Yanelis Colon. He also shares a friendly relationship with his nephew Thiago.

How old is Erick Brian Colon?

As of 2021, Erick Brian Colón's age is 20 years.

When is Erick Brian Colon's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 3rd January every year. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn and is of Cuban nationality.

What does Erick Brian Colon do for a living?

Colon has been a member of a music group called CNCO since 2015. His dream of becoming a musician came true when he got selected as a fourth member of the music group, just a week after a singing competition on the reality show La Banda.

Erick and his group, which is made up of Joel Pimentel, Christopher Velez, Richard Camacho, and Zabdiel De Jesus have performed in various concerts. The band has released three albums, Primera Cita (August 2016), CNCO (April 2018) and Déjà Vu (February 2021).

Some of CNCO's songs include:

Toa La Noche

Dejaría Todo

Tan Enamorados

Beso

Honey Boo

Me Necesita

Me Vuelvo Loco

Se Vuelve Loca

The band has won several awards like:

Premios Juventud Award

Latin American Music Awards

Premios Lo Nuestro Award

Billboard Latin Music Awards

BreakTudo Awards

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Billboard Latin Music Awards

Latin AMAs

Who is Erick Brian Colón's girlfriend?

Brian Colon of CNCO performs on stage during Y100's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at BB&T Center on December 22, 2019, in Sunrise, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

The pop singer has not revealed anything about his dating status.

How tall is Erick Brian colon?

Erick Brian Colón's height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), his body weight is 143 pounds (65 kg). He has green eyes and dark brown hair.

Social media presence

The singer is active on various social media platforms. He has 2.3 million followers on his Instagram page, 1 million followers on Twitter and 2.2 million followers on Facebook.

Erick Brian Colon has achieved a lot in his career as a musician. He and his band are busy composing songs to keep their fans entertained.

READ ALSO: Mitchel Cave's biography: age, height, siblings, girlfriends

Legit.ng recently published an article about the biography of Mitchel Cave. He is an American singer, bass guitarist, and programming master.

He was born on 2nd December 1996, in Cairns, Queensland, Australia. Mitchel has two brothers, Clinton and Taylor Cave, who are also singers. Find out more details about his personal and career life here.

Source: Legit.ng