Erick Brian Colón’s biography: age, height, family, girlfriend
Erick Brian Colon is a Latino-American pop singer celebrity. His fame skyrocketed following his participation in the singing competition La Banda. Apart from his singing career, he is also an Instagram sensation.
Erick Brian Colon is a footballer and enjoys making music. He is also a dancer; he participated in almost all the cultural events held in his school. Check out all the information about his personal life and career.
Profile summary
- Full name: Erick Brian Colon Arista
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 3rd January 2001
- Age: 21 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Havana, Cuba, USA
- Current residence: Tampa, Florida,USA
- Nationality: Cuban
- Ethnicity: Multiracial
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'9"
- Height in centimetres: 175
- Weight in pounds: 143
- Weight in kilograms: 65
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Green
- Relationship status: Single
- Mother: Daysi Arista
- Siblings: 1
- Profession: Pop singer
- Facebook: @erickbcolon
- Twitter: @ErickBrianColon
- Erick Brian Colon's Instagram: @erikabriancolon
Erick Brian Colon's biography
What is Erick Brian Colón's full name? His full name is Erick Brian Colon Arista. He was born in 2001 in Havana, Cuba but later moved to Tampa, Florida, with his mother and sister in 2012.
Erick Brian Colon's family
His family currently resides in Florida. His mother's name is Daysi Arista, while Erick Brian Colón's sister is known as Yanelis Colon. He also shares a friendly relationship with his nephew Thiago.
How old is Erick Brian Colon?
As of 2021, Erick Brian Colón's age is 20 years.
When is Erick Brian Colon's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 3rd January every year. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn and is of Cuban nationality.
What does Erick Brian Colon do for a living?
Colon has been a member of a music group called CNCO since 2015. His dream of becoming a musician came true when he got selected as a fourth member of the music group, just a week after a singing competition on the reality show La Banda.
Erick and his group, which is made up of Joel Pimentel, Christopher Velez, Richard Camacho, and Zabdiel De Jesus have performed in various concerts. The band has released three albums, Primera Cita (August 2016), CNCO (April 2018) and Déjà Vu (February 2021).
Some of CNCO's songs include:
- Toa La Noche
- Dejaría Todo
- Tan Enamorados
- Beso
- Honey Boo
- Me Necesita
- Me Vuelvo Loco
- Se Vuelve Loca
The band has won several awards like:
- Premios Juventud Award
- Latin American Music Awards
- Premios Lo Nuestro Award
- Billboard Latin Music Awards
- BreakTudo Awards
- iHeartRadio Music Awards
- Billboard Latin Music Awards
- Latin AMAs
Who is Erick Brian Colón's girlfriend?
The pop singer has not revealed anything about his dating status.
How tall is Erick Brian colon?
Erick Brian Colón's height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), his body weight is 143 pounds (65 kg). He has green eyes and dark brown hair.
Social media presence
The singer is active on various social media platforms. He has 2.3 million followers on his Instagram page, 1 million followers on Twitter and 2.2 million followers on Facebook.
Erick Brian Colon has achieved a lot in his career as a musician. He and his band are busy composing songs to keep their fans entertained.
