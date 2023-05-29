Outgoing Kebbi state Governor, Atiku Bagudu, has made new appointments just hours before the inauguration of a new administration

Bagudu, on Monday, May 29, appointed a Head of Service and four Permanent secretaries before handing over to Governor-elect Nasiru Idris

The APC governor disclosed this in a statement, adding that the appointment is with immediate effect

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - Outgoing Kebbi state Governor, Atiku Bagudu, has announced the appointments of a Head of Service and four Permanent secretaries few hours before handing over to Governor-elect Nasiru Idris, in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the new appointments were contained in a statement issued by Bagudu’s media aide, Yahaya Sarki.

Bagudu makes new four appointments on handover day.

Source: Facebook

The governor under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) stated that the appointment is with immediate effect.

The statement read:

“The Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the appointment of Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena as substantive Head of Service of the State as well as four new Permanent Secretaries.

“The four new Permanent Secretaries are Kudirat Shuaibu, Ibrahim Umar, Mustapha Tata and Suleiman Sani Augie"

