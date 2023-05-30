Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has received a bi boost from the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja

Presidential Election Petition Court admitted documents in evidence accusing President Bola Tinubu of drug offences in the US

The five-member panel led by Haruna Tsammani, adjourned further hearing in the petition till May 31

FCT, Abuja - In what might appear like a big win, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has finally succeeded in getting the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to admit documents in evidence accusing President Bola Tinubu of drug offences in the United States.

The five-member panel led by Haruna Tsammani, on Tuesday, May 30, admitted the documents as exhibits in the case filed by Obi challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election, Premium Times reported.

Obi’s lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa, presented some purported US court’s decision awarding $460,000 fine against Tinubu for illicit drugs trafficking imposed by the US District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division.

The suit marked: 93C 4483 was between the United States of America and Tinubu.

In the same story, Leadership reported that the witness, Barrister Lawrence Uchechukwu Nnana Nwakaeti, said that the American Court judgment had no certificate given under the hand of any American Police Officer.

The witness stated this while being cross-examined by the counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN.

When the witness was further asked to produce a copy of the charges against Tinubu, Nwakaeti admitted not having any but maintained that the indictment and forfeiture were from civil proceedings.

Meanwhile, Justice Tsammani, adjourned further hearing in the petition till May 31, 2023.

