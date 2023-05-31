118 exhibits have been presented before the Election Petition Court by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar

Atiku, a former vice-president, is contending the victory of President Bola Tinubu in court

Atiku and the PDP, in their claims against Tinubu, stated that the president was “not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast at the election"

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has presented 118 exhibits at the presidential election petition court (PEPC) sitting at the court of appeal, Abuja.

Atiku tendered the exhibits on Tuesday, May 30, to prove his case against President Bola Tinubu, The Cable reported.

A total of 118 exhibits have been presented before the election petition court by the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, in his case against President Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

In aid of their suit, Atiku presented many electoral documents containing data from the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines that were deployed for the conduct of the February presidential election, Premium Times also reported.

The former vice-president tendered his first set of exhibits before the court through one of his lawyers, Eyitayo Jegede.

Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), informed the five-member panel of the court headed by Haruna Tsammani that the documents were certified true copies of the data obtained from the BVAS machines.

Atiku vs Tinubu: Records of PVCs also tendered

He also tendered records of collected permanent voters cards (PVCs) from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They were admitted in evidence.

Subsequently, the suit was adjourned until Wednesday, May 31, for further hearing.

Source: Legit.ng