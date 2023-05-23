Peter Obi's lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu, has revealed plan to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Uzoukwu said his team plan to expose INEC for allegedly withholding essential documents from them

According to Uzoukwu, the electoral body might be trying to manipulate the documents before releasing them to the Labour Party

FCT, Abuja - Livy Uzoukwu, the leading counsel to the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of allegedly withholding essential documents and has vowed to expose the commission.

Uzoukwu said INEC is probably trying to manipulate the documents they requested before releasing them.

Peter Obi's lawyer vows to expose INEC. Peter Obi and INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/INEC Nigeria. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Nigerian Tribune, Uzoukwu stated this on Tuesday, May 23, while speaking with newsmen at the tribunal pre-hearing in Abuja.

The senior advocate disclosed that he and his team would focus on the most important witnesses in the case in the three weeks allocated to them.

He said:

“We have written five letters indicating to pay and that we’re ready to collect those documents. The letters were duly received and endorsed by INEC. Why are they telling lies to say that we couldn’t pay? This very unfortunate.

“What about the documents we have collected? Don’t we pay for them? Of course, we paid for them and those ones were given to us but refused to give us others.”

We’ll serve INEC subpoena, Obi’s lawyer says

Uzoukwu disclosed that in order to compel INEC to produce the documents, Labour Party will serve INEC a subpoena as soon as the hearing resumes on May 30

Speaking on consolidation of petitions, Obi’s lawyer stated that all three petitions will be heard together, but each one will maintain its identity.

INEC accuses Peter Obi, Labour Party of refusing to pay N1.5m to access electoral documents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) countered claims that the Commission refused to produce documents requested by the Labour Party and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate.

The electoral body said Obi and LP refused to pay the N1.5 million INEC demanded to access documents they requested to present as evidence before the presidential election tribunal.

