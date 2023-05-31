APC chieftain, Chief Uzuegbuna Okagbue, said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will renew the hopes of Nigerians

Okagbue said President Tinubu is a visionary leader that Nigeria needs now to tackle insecurity, economic-downturn

He said Tinubu will transfer his vision into real life experience for Nigerians from all parts of the country

Awka, Anambra state - A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra state, Chief Uzuegbuna Okagbue, has said that the hope of Nigeria and Nigerians will be renewed under the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Okagbue, a foremost supporter of Tinubu, and former Senatorial aspirant in Anambra Central, gave the assurance on Monday, May 29, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Okagbue as saying that a leader, determined as President Tinubu, will successfully navigate through governance and political challenges, and indeed, create a good future for the country.

Okagbue said:

“I want to congratulate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his swearing-in as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Bola Tinubu has both the willingness and anything else it takes to be a good president to all Nigerians.

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a quality leader. He will transfer his vision into real life experience for Nigerians from all parts of Nigeria. What I am saying is not rocket science. Any leader who has an uncommon ability to pick the right quality of individuals - who can execute his vision, will always succeed. This is what Tinubu has done with consistency, and at this point, it is clear that he will, in his tradition, gather the best to deliver on his promise of renewed hope.

"In almost a year-long campaign, Tinubu had anchored his promise on renewed hope, which suggests that he was not in denial or unaware of the level of despondency in the country, and among citizens."

President Tinubu is what Nigeria needs now

The APC chieftain said President Tinubu is a visionary and focused leader and he's exactly what the country needs now to tackle insecurity, economic-downturn amongst other issues.

He said:

"Insecurity is a national crisis, just like economic-downturn, both of which have continued to significantly threaten Nigeria’s present and the future - leaving large population on the boarders of misery and dejection. Insecurity has driven thousands away from their homes, turning them into dependents as well. Economic misfortunes have turned many from active providers to dependents. But there is hardly any doubt that President Tinubu is coming in at a time the stake has never been higher.

“A visionary and focused leader, Tinubu is exactly what the country needs now. The challenge is real, but I want Nigerians to believe that Tinubu will move this country forward. The new president will surely impact daily lives of Nigeria and Nigerians, and will turn the fortunes of the around for good."

