Bola Tinubu, the president of Nigeria, has appointed Nosa Semota, as his personal photographer as he began the journey of his presidency, which would span between the years 2023 to 2027 while Ope Adelani, was appointed as the official photographer of Kashim Shettima, the vice president.

Semota's appointment was yet to be officially announced but the veteran photographer, who has been a personal photographer to Bola Tinubu for a very long time has been congratulated by many personalities closer to the seat of power.

Tinubu, Shettima announce their personal photographers Photo Credit: Bayo Omoboriowo

Source: Twitter

Bayo Omoboriowo, the official photographer of former President Muhammadu Buhari has announced Semota's appointment and congratulated him on the new role.

Omoboriowo on his Twitter page on Tuesday, May 30, wrote:

"Allow me to introduce you to @nosasemota the official photographer to @officialABAT

"This is a king worth supporting, let’s give him all the best wishes we have to offer. Love and peace always brother!"

Tolani Alli, the personal photographer to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, announced that Ope Adelani was also appointed as the personal photographer of Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Alli congratulated Adelani and Semota in his Twitter post:

"Congratulations to @nosasemota, The Official Photographer to @officialABAT 001 and @opeadelani the Official Photographer to @KashimSM 002 . I wish you both the very best, God’s Guidance, Protection, and Favor in this new role!! Go kill it. God bless you both."

