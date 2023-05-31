President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's inauguration sparked a bullish sentiment in the Nigerian stock market

After the first trading day under Tinubu's presidency, investors made over N1.505 trillion

Tinubu's first-day stock market performance surpassed that of his predecessors in the last 24 years

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has surpassed the stock market performance of his predecessors within the first 24 hours of his inauguration.

Following Tinubu's inauguration, the Nigerian stock market opened the week on a bullish note as investors displayed confidence in his administration.

Bola Tinubu's first 24-hour stock performance is the best in 24 years Photo credit: Bloomberg

President Tinubu addressed key economic concerns in his inaugural speech, emphasizing the need to capture fuel subsidy in the 2023 budget and pledging to work towards a unified exchange rate to bolster the Nigerian economy.

This created investor optimism and confidence in his administration's economic policies and reforms.

How the market performed

Legit.ng reported that market capitalization increased on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 by 5.22 percent helping to N30.349 trillion compared to N28.844 trillion posted on the previous trading day on Friday, May 26, 2023.

This means that on Tuesday, the likes Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Femi Otedola and other stock investors shared N1.51 trillion.

Furthermore, the All-Share Index rose by 2,764.47 points or 5.22 percent, settling at 55,738.35 as opposed to 52,973.88 recorded in the previous trading session. Consequently, the Year-to-Date gain moderated to 8.76 percent, Punch reports.

Tinubu's first-day market performance against other presidents since 1999

Tuesday's strong stock market start under President Tinubu's leadership sets an encouraging tone for Nigeria's economic outlook.

According to data from Statista, a data company, Tinubu's first 24 hours in office stock performance of 5.22 percent surpasses the growth seen during the first 24 hours of the previous administrations since Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999.

When President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015, the stock market grew by 0.77 percent within the same timeframe.

Similarly 2011, after Goodluck Jonathan's inauguration, the market experienced a modest growth of 0.14 percent.

During Umaru Musa Yar-Adua's tenure in 2007, the market remained flat at 0.00 percent, while under President Olusegun Obasanjo's leadership in 1999, the stock market started with a decline of -0.07 percent within the first 24 hours.

2023 — BAT: +5.22%

2015 — PMB: -0.77%

2011 — GEJ: +0.14%

2007 — YAR: +0.00%

1999 — OBJ: -0.07%

Now we look forward to the first-week performance and more stocks gains in the future.

