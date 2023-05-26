Governor of Anambra state, Prof. Charles Soludo, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu

Soludo asked that Kanu, the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, be freed before Buhari exits office on Monday, May 29

The Anambra governor made the appeal in a letter dated Thursday, April 20, and addressed to the outgoing Nigerian leader

Awka, Anambra state - Governor of Anambra state, Professor Charles Soludo, has again asked President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu.

In a letter dated Thursday, April 20, Soludo said the continued detention of the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has continued to affect residents of the southeast region who are forced to observe a sit-at-home order on Mondays due to fear, Premium Times reported.

Soludo expressed surprise that despite a call by the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council for the release of the IPOB leader and court rulings granting freedom to him, the federal government has not released him, The Nation also reported.

Soludo wrote:

“In the meantime, the continued detention of Mazi Kanu has created what, for want of a better description, can be seen as systemic insecurity in the South-east.

“Some supporters of Mazi Kanu have imposed the obnoxious and harmful sit-at-home order every Monday in the South-east, while all manner of criminal gangs- kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers etc.- now masquerade as ‘freedom fighters’ or those fighting for the release of Mazi Kanu.”

Nnamdi Kanu's ordeal in the hands of Buhari's govt

In October 2022, the appeal court in Abuja struck out the terrorism charge filed against Kanu.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya in June 2021 and transferred to Abuja, Nigeria. Since then, he has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Recall that the appeal court held that Kanu’s extradition from Kenya to Nigeria to stand trial was illegal.

The federal government later filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the judgement — and subsequently filed an amended charge before a federal high court.

Supreme Court makes crucial decision in FG’s appeal against IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu

