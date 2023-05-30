President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima, resumed at their offices on Tuesday, May 30

Videos Tinubu arrived at the Presidential Villa from the Defense House and Shettima at the VP wing of the State House

Tinubu was welcomed by Shettima, Femi Gbajabiamila, Godwin Emefiele; GMD NNPC, Mele Kyari; James Faleke, and others

Aso Rock, Abuja - Videos have emerged of the moment President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima, resumed at their offices on Tuesday, May 30.

President Tinubu arrived at the Presidential Villa on his first day of work from the Defense House and was welcomed by Shettima, Femi Gbajabiamila, Godwin Emefiele; GMD NNPC, Mele Kyari; James Faleke, and others.

President Tinubu and Shettima resumes offices at Aso Rock, Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima.

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels Television @Channelstv, Shettima resumed work at the VP wing of the State House at about 12:39 pm.

Better years ahead for Nigeria

Shettima restated the commitment of himself and Tinubu to better the lives of the Nigerian people.

Reacting to President Tinubu's fuel subsidy elimination proclamation, the Vice President promised better years ahead for Nigeria.

He stated this while speaking to State House correspondents in his office.

