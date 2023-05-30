Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his swearing in on Monday, May 29

While Murray-Bruce congratulated Tinubu, top chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have refused to congratulate the new Nigerian leader

Prominent among them is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Former Nigerian lawmaker, Ben Murray-Bruce, has heaped praises on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Murray-Bruce, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle congratulated the new Nigeria leader.

Former federal lawmaker, Ben Murray-Bruce sent a congratulatory message to President Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Ben Murray-Bruce, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The businessman and politician wrote:

“It gives me immense pleasure to celebrate today the swearing-in of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @officialABAT, as the President of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"His journey to the highest office of the land is a testament to the vibrant democracy of our beloved nation and a triumph of the indomitable Nigerian spirit.

“A visionary leader, a dedicated public servant, and a relentless advocate for the progress and prosperity of all Nigerians, President Tinubu's career is a tapestry of service and statesmanship. His dedication to the principles of justice, equality, and the rule of law are a beacon of hope for our great country.”

Top PDP chieftains refuse to congratulate Tinubu

While Murray-Bruce congratulated Tinubu, top chieftains of the PDP have refused to congratulate the Nigerian leader.

Prominent among them is Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, who expressed his displeasure with Antony Blinken, United States (US) secretary of state over his call to Tinubu.

Atiku criticised the US official, noting that his call was an endorsement of “sham” election that produced Tinubu in February.

Tinubu inauguration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in what could be described as a fresh twist, Daniel Bwala, an aide to Atiku, congratulated Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima on their assumption of office.

A few minutes after Tinubu and Shettima took the oath of office, Bwala took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the new Nigerian leaders.

"Subsidy is gone": Fuel queues surface on Tinubu’s first full working day as Nigeria's president, NNPC speaks

Legit.ng also reported that fuel queues have surfaced in Nigeria.

In his inauguration speech, President Tinubu announced that his administration will finally remove fuel subsidy.

The announcement seemed to have caused panic among motorists, leading to a rush for fuel across the country.

Source: Legit.ng