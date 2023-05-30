A fresh twist played out in the nation's polity as Daniel Bwala, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, congratulated President Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima

Tinubu and Shettima on Monday, May 29, took the oath of office under the guidance of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at Eagles Square in Abuja

During his swearing-in, Tinubu vowed to be faithful and bear true allegiance to the constitution of Nigeria

In what could be described as a fresh twist, Daniel Bwala, an aide to the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Nigeria’s new President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima on their assumption of office.

A few minutes after Tinubu and Shettima took the oath of office, Bwala took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the new Nigerian leaders.

Atiku’s aide congratulates Tinubu, Shettima, after taking the oath of office as president and vice president on Monday, May 29. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima, @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Atiku's aide congratulates Tinubu, Shettima

He prayed for God’s wisdom and courage for the newly sworn-in leaders to govern the country well.

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 30, reads:

"May I congratulate Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT and Kashim Shetima @KashimSM for taking the oath of office and allegiance as the 16th President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of NIgeria to defend the constitution and administer the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I pray that God almighty give you both the wisdom and courage to govern this great nation with honesty, sincerity and integrity. My best wishes politics aside.”

