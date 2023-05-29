On Monday, May 29, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu was sworn into office, in an event followed by millions of people

Opposition parties have challenged the electoral process and result of the 2023 election, citing irregularities, rigging and a lack of transparency in the electoral commission’s methods

An educationist, Michael Adejimi, has called on the opposition to join hands with President Tinubu 'in repositioning Nigeria'

FCT, - Renowned educationist, Michael Olusegun Adejimi, has called on all members and backers of the opposition parties to join hands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in repositioning Nigeria.

The grassroots politician in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, May 29, shortly after Tinubu took his oath of office, urged them to shun politics of bitterness.

On Monday, May May 29, former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu was sworn into office. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to him, it is time to experience a new Nigeria.

He said:

"I believe that time has come to experience a new Nigeria.

"Governance is about putting the people ahead at all times and President Bola Tinubu knows exactly what governance is all about.

"So, I am happy for Nigerians and I call on everyone to support the new administration.”

"Tinubu cannot be as bad as Buhari": Analyst

Meanwhile, a public affairs analyst, Akinleye Segun, wants to save himself from disappointment. Segun has consciously set the bar low, but he believes the new president "can't be a bad as Muhammadu Buhari".

He told Legit.ng:

"When it comes to politicians, I like to lower my expectations or not expect anything at all, that way, I don't get disappointed.

"With Tinubu, I am not expecting much. However , he can't be a bad as Muhammadu Buhari. By this, I mean in the area of appointment. I expect him to put round pegs in round holes. That will actually determine how "successful" or otherwise his administration will be. That's all. He will keep travelling abroad for treatment like President Buhari did."

