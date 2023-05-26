Former political aide Reno Omokri has urged the PDP to accept the Supreme Court's judgment and wait for the final determination of their main suit

Omokri made this assertion while reacting to the apex court verdict's throwing out PDP's suit against Kashim Shettima's double nomination in the 2023 election

The PDP chieftain noted that the inauguration will go on as planned as he prayed for Bola Tinubu and his vice to lead Nigeria right, going forward

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has revealed his position regarding the Supreme Court's judgement in the suit seeking the disqualification of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

In a tweet posted on his Twitter page, Omokri maintained that the apex court's verdict is final, urging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept their fate.

Reno Omokri prayed for Tinubu immediately after Supreme Court dismisses PDP’s suit challenging Shettima's double nomination. Photo credit: Reno Omokri, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Reno Omokri send message to PDP, prays for Tinubu after supreme court's verdict

Speaking further, he prayed to God to grant Tinubu, the president-elect, the wisdom to govern Nigeria well.

Ahead of the final determination of the PDP's main suit, Omokri said:

"Well, the Supreme Court has spoken, and we must accept that they are final, not because they are correct, but because they are final. The inauguration will go on. I pray that God will give Tinubu the wisdom to govern Nigeria well until the final determination of our main suit, which we pray the PDP wins. Whether or not we win, we shall continue to wish our country and its leaders well, even though we are disappointed."

Nigerians react

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of Omokri's page on Twitter and reacted to the development.

@iamfestid tweeted:

"Not a supporter of APC but I pray that the Tinubu regime should favour all of us! May God lead through him. Amen."

@sayid_bakare tweeted:

"Awon omo ko omo will not rest still."

@KemiWilli tweeted:

"Amen but stay your PDP abeg."

@mercy_chuku tweeted:

"We hope for a better economy ."

@Ifedayo_Ola1 tweeted:

"God bless you Reno ."

@DipoSpeak tweeted:

"We understand very few of you are disappointed and that’s okay in a democracy, but am glad majority of Nigerians are happy that the judgement was done accordingly and as expected."

@Unyime_Akanse tweeted:

"That's the spirit of a patriotic citizen ."

@toyinzeal1 tweeted:

"Good talk..All we need to do is pray for the betterment of our nation."

@KAjagbe tweeted:

"I see this man as a realistic person, he says not what people want to hear but how it is."

