A social activist, Reno Omokri, has called on Nigerians to use their voice in saving democracy in Nigeria.

Omokri, a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, made this known on his social media page following the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in which Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared president-elect.

According to him, Tinubu won in places where overvoting allegedly occurred. He argued that such results should have been cancelled.

He wrote:

"On February 25, 2023, Nigeria held Presidential elections in which the ruling party won. However, forensic analysis of the result of the election showed that there were over voting in more than 10,000 polling units. This represents almost 8% of all PUs.

"Evidence has been presented by both the Peoples Democratic Part, and the Labour Party at the Presidential Election Petition Court that the ruling party candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was declared President-elect based largely on the votes he amassed in some of these 8% of polling units where over voting occurred.

"The over voting was only possible due to manual accreditation and transmission of voters and votes, rather than the legally required electronic accreditation via Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines. Now this is very convenient, and too coincidental. And it is also unlawful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"By virtue of Section 47 (3) of Nigeria's Electoral Act, those results ought to have been cancelled, and the elections rescheduled for a later date when the issues with the machines would have been resolved."

Going further, he called on the the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justuce Kayode Ariwoola, to ensure transparency as Tinubu's victory is challenged in court.

He added:

"The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justuce Kayode Ariwoola, who sits at the head of the judiciary, and who has set up the PEPC, made comments, on video, praising the ruling party on November 25, 2022. As a result of those comments, millions of Nigerians lack confidence in his ability to spearhead a judiciary that dispenses impartial justice.

"What I humbly ask of you reading this is for you to consider using your good offices, no matter how small you think it is, to add your voice to that of millions of Nigerians, and tell the Nigerian judiciary that the world is watching the PEPC and hopes it will abide by the provision of the law as enshrined in Nigeria's Electoral Act of 2022."

Source: Legit.ng