Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is currently carrying out her duties as the chairperson of the entertainment committee for Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration concert

The All Progressives Congress (APC) active supporter shared a video of the engineering going down in Abuja ahead of the concert

While at it, she noted that the event will be the first of its kind as it promises to feature all the A-list artists in the country

Popular Nollywood actress and strong supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eniola Badmus, has continued to show her unwavering solidarity for the incoming government.

The movie star recently stormed the federal capital city of Abuja as the inauguration concert tagged ‘Renewed Hope" is set to take place tonight, May 25, 2023, at the MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja.

Eniola Badmus, Bella Shmurda, minister FCT Dr Ramatu, at Abuja for Tinubu's inauguration Credit: @eniola_badmus

Eniola happens to be the chairperson overseeing the event’s success and has promised that it will be a show with a diiference, featuring all the top artists in the country.

Taking to her social media, she shared a video of how set the venue was as she met with one of the country’s finest musicians, Bella Shmurda.

Eniola further noted that the election was over, and it was time for citizens to put aside every grudge towards having a better nation.

"Abuja is about to experience the first of its kind inauguration concert featuring all the A-list artists to the Z-list just because we believe so much in unity and one Nigeria, election is over; let us come together as one and make Nigeria great again. The New Era is here, called REENEWED HOPE."

Nigerians react to Eniola Badmus’s post

dunnie1501:

"Badosky ."

tubanjbeats_:

"When is Lagos new hope concert?"

ifu2996:

"Madam e be like say na only ur hope Dem renew..may the shege of this una new government happen to una only...I and my family must survive ...#riggersofelection#."

abiola_badamasi:

"Eni May his tenure favor ME."

brymzmusiC:

"U Dey over try Aje ."

