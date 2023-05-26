The Supreme Court has dismissed the PDP suit seeking the disqualification of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as the APC presidential and vice presidential candidate in the 2023 elections

5-panel judges of the apex court maintained that the PDP lacked the locus standi to institute the suit because they were not members of the APC who has the legal right

The PDP suit was earlier dismissed by the Federal High Court and Appeal court before it was taken to the Supreme Court by the opposition party lawyer

FCT, Abuja - The supreme court has dismissed the appeal seeking to disqualify Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential and vice presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The Nation reported that the apex court in a 5-panel judgment on Friday, May 26, maintained that the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacked the locus standi.

Supreme Court dismisses suit filed by PDP against Tinubu, Shettima Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Why Supreme Court Dismisses PDP suit against Tinubu, Shettima

The panel said since the PDP is not a member of the APC, it lacked the legal right to institute the suit.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the suit, the PDP was fighting against the nomination of Shettima as Tinubu's running mate, stating that it was a breach of sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1)(2) provisions of the electoral act.

The PDP said that Shettima contested the position of the vice president and Borno central senatorial district at the same time, adding that such a move contravened the law stated above.

Latest about PDP, Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, Supreme Court, May 29, 2023 Election

But the court upheld the earlier position of the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal that the PDP lacked the locus standi to challenge the candidacy of Tinubu and Shettima because the PDP was an APC member.

After the suit was earlier dismissed by the Federal High Court in Abuja, the PDP took it to the court of appeal where it was also dismissed, and the opposition party was fined with N5 million before the party approached the Supreme Court.

"Atiku may be declared winner": Things to anticipate as SC gives ruling today

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court is set to decide the fate of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the president and vice president-elect, in the suit filed by the PDP against the candidacy of Shettima.

Two legal practitioners, in a separate interview with Legit.ng, predicted the possible outcome of the hearing at the apex court.

While Festus Ogun posited that the case could be dismissed for lack of locus standi, Oluwole Moses maintained that Atiku Abubakar could be declared the winner.

Source: Legit.ng