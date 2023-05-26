Labour Party vice presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is clearly not in support of the swearing-in of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima

Baba-Ahmed insisted that swearing in Tinubu whose election victory did not meet constitutional requirements, is tantamount to ending democracy

The LP VP candidate said the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu was reckless to have issued a certificate of return to Tinubu

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the February 25 election, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has revealed what the Nigerian constitution says regarding the swearing-in of the president-elect.

Four days to the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president of Nigeria, Baba-Ahmed reiterated that the swearing would amount to anti-democracy.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed says it is unconstitutional to proceed with Tinubu's inauguration. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Yusuf Datti Baba_Ahmed

Source: Facebook

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed speaks on Tinubu's inauguration, reveals what the law says

Datti made this assertion during a meeting with the Labour Party (LP) eight Senators-elect, 36 Federal House of Representatives members-elect and other elected officials of LP in Abuja, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Speaking to the audience through a Zoom telecast, Datti maintained that swearing in the president-elect, Tinubu would amount to the death of democracy in Nigeria.

Datti said;

"What is about to happen on the 29th of May is outright unconstitutionality, I repeat, outright unconstitutionality. To any effect and for want of time."

Why Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29 despite court cases, top Nigerian lawyer explains

The May 29 inauguration ceremony is important not just for the ruling party but also for the people of Nigeria, as it will pave the way for the incoming administration of the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The petitions filed against the February 25 presidential election victory of Tinubu have continued to top debate in the polity; as some are calling for the postponement of the inauguration, others are maintaining there should be no inauguration until the presidential election petition tribunal delivers its verdict.

Interestingly, the federal government insisted that the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect will not be shelved, adding that the ongoing litigation will not affect the event.

Why Tinubu should not be sworn in on May 29, Bode George speaks

The former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has revealed why Monday, May 29, is not sacrosanct for the inauguration of a new government.

In an interview, George spoke extensively on why the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration should be stopped.

The PDP chieftain maintained that there were court issues that needed to be settled before Tinubu should be sworn in, saying until the technical issues are settled at the court, the president-elect should not be sworn in.

