FCT, Abuja - The presidential election petition tribunal has ruled out the application seeking the live coverage of proceedings in court.

This decision was issued on Monday, May 22, at the court of appeal in Abuja when Justice Haruna Tsammani ruled out the application of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and The Labour Party.

Justice Tsammani said the application of the PDP and Labour Party for a live broadcast of proceedings lacked merit. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr Peter Obi

The jurors ruled that televising the proceedings was novel and added no value to the petition as it is not stipulated in Nigeria's constitution or legal framework.

As reported by the Daily Trust, he said:

“The mere sentimental claim that it (live broadcast of proceedings) will benefit the voters has no utilitarian value on the matters before the court.”

Justice Tsammani stated that it best to avoid the live telecast of proceedings noting that one cannot predict the implication of what might be the result of its approval.

Before the ruling of the jurors, the counsel for Atiku and the PDP argued that despite not being entrenched in the statutory provision of the law, Chris Uche argued that no section of the law kicks against it.

He said:

“There is no single legislative or statutory position against it.”

As reported by TheCable, Uche noted that a live telecast of proceedings would only capture the process and not necessarily the faces of the jurors.

In a counter-argument, the counsel of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abubakar Mahmoud, said a live broadcast “will only defeat the solemn atmosphere of the court”.

Appellate Court Gives Fresh Directives in Suit Seeking To Stop Tinubu’s Swear-In

In another development, the appellate court in Abuja has indefinitely postponed judgement in the suit seeking to stop the inauguration and swear-in of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was gathered that the suit was filed by Ambrose Owuru, a former presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential poll.

Owuru, the candidate of the defunct Hope Democratic Party (HDP) in 2019, prayed to the court of appeal to give a verdict that would swear him in as President instead of Tinubu.

