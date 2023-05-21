What will eventually play out at the presidential election petition tribunal, has been predicted by an APC chieftain

The minister of labour and employment, Festus Keyamo said the process is gradually unfolding and in the fullness of time, the truths will be separated from fantasies at the court

He made this statement while reacting to Peter Obi's request on Saturday, May 20, at the tribunal, for seven weeks to produce 50 witnesses in order to establish his case

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted after the February 25 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, requested seven weeks to call fifty (50) witnesses to prove his case against the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obi, on Saturday, May 20 made the request during the continuation of the pre-hearing case before the presidential election tribunal headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani, The Punch reported.

Peter Obi's demand explained by his counsel at the tribunal

The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate intend to present 50 witnesses to court who will testify for 30 minutes in court, excluding the time for any electronic demonstration of evidence.

Festus Keyamo reacted

Reacting to the development, Keyamo took to his Twitter page and recalled saying that the election petition tribunal will not instantly determine the outcome of the election before May 29th because the opposition will need more time to prove their case.

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, May 21, reads thus:

"More than a week ago, I tried to educate some of those calling for the ‘instant’ determination of the Presidential Election Petitions before May 29th that it is even the Petitioners that would need more time to prove their cases. Shockingly, some supposedly ‘learned’ fellows goaded the mob to believe otherwise. Now, they can see the process as it unfolds IN REALITY.

"In the fullness of time, we shall separate the truths from the fantasies."

