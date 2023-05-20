The appellate court in Abuja has indefinitely postponed judgement in the suit seeking to stop the inauguration and swear-in of Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It was gathered that the suit was filed by Ambrose Owuru, a former presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential poll

Owuru, the candidate of the defunct Hope Democratic Party (HDP) in 2019, prayed to the court of appeal to give a verdict that would swear him in as President instead of Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The appellate court in Abuja has pronounced an indefinite adjournment to the suit seeking to stop Bola Tinubu's inauguration and swear-in on Monday, May 29.

As reported by Premium Times, the appellate court made this decision on Friday, May 19.

Bola Tinubu is expected to be sworn in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, May 29. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu declared the winner of the February 25 presidential polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was dragged to court by a former presidential candidate Ambrose Owuru of the defunct Hope Democratic Party (HDP).

Why plaintiff wants Tinubu's inauguration halted

Owuru, who contested in the 2019 presidential polls, claims he was deprived of victory as he prayed to the court for him to be sworn in as President instead of Tinubu.

The aggrieved Owuru was reported to have lost the suit at the High Court before proceeding to the appellate court to seek redress.

Shortly after Owuru's counsel had presented his argument to the court, Justice Jamil Tukur-led three-man panel adjourned judgement indefinitely.

According to Justice Tukur, the date for the verdict would be communicated to the parties involved in the suit.

Tinubu on the other hand is expected to be sworn-in as President of Nigeria in less than ten days.

