Senior advocates, lawyers, petitioners and observers will no longer be allowed their phones inside the courtroom for the ongoing election tribunal

This development was confirmed on Saturday, May 20, by the secretary of the presidential tribunal Josephine Ekperobe

According to Josephine Ekperobe, it was an order from above that would take effect from Monday, May 22

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential election petition tribunal has banned phones and other electronic gadgets in the courtroom while proceedings are ongoing.

This development was confirmed at the court premises in the morning on Saturday, May 20.

The new directives issued by the presidential election petition tribunal will take effect from Monday, May 22. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

As reported by AIT news online, the new directive was affixed to the courtroom doors as a public notification.

It was gathered that senior advocates and journalists were asked to surrender their gadgets at the point of entry into the court.

As seen in a viral video by Legit.ng, several lawyers and observers were also left stranded outside the courtroom that was already shut behind.

Reports confirmed that the situation got even tenser when the tribunal secretary, Josephine Ekperobe, got to the scenario and urged lawyers and journalists outside the courtroom to adhere to the court's instruction before gaining access into the courtroom.

Her approach caused a lot of agitation from the crowd, who protested and forced her to withdraw from the scene.

Some 45 minutes later, it was gathered that the courtroom was open to all.

Although, the reason for this new directive is yet to be ascertained as the PEPT secretary did not give a reason for the issued order.

However, she noted that it was an order from above and would take effect from Monday, May 22.

Atiku, PDP react to tribunal's directives

Reacting to this development, Atiku Abubakar's aide and PDP chieftain, Demola Olarewaju described the directive of the tribunal as a plot between the president-elect, his party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said:

"The attempt by Tinubu/APC in connivance with INEC to frustrate the participation of Nigerians in the PEPC proceedings via live broadcasts may find succour with the Court.

"They're all on trial in the Court of Public Opinion, and we await judgement today with eyes on the judiciary."

