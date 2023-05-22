The call for live coverage of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal proceedings has intensified

Archbishop John Onaiyekan says approval of live coverage will calm the nerves of angry electorates

Meanwhile, the tribunal has set aside Monday, May 22, to issue a ruling on the approval of live coverage

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian prelate of the Roman Catholic Church, Archbishop John Onaiyekan, has urged the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to approve the application for the live coverage of proceedings.

As reported by Daily Trust, Onaiyekan said the approval of a live telecast would calm the nerves of Nigerians.

The presidential election petition tribunal will give its ruling on live coverage on Monday, May 22. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

The Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja stated this on Sunday, May 21, at the 57th World Communication Week.

He said:

“One thing that Nigerians don’t seem to realise is that when elections are rigged, it is not the contestants or the politicians who are worst hit, those who are the most impacted are you and I.

“But as it stands, we don’t even have locus standi in court; we are the ones who should be complaining in court that my votes have been bastardised, but they tell me I cannot go into the court because I did not contest the election."

He further noted that in a situation whereby a Nigerian who has participated in an election and performed his civic duty cannot enter the court because they did not contest in an election, such people deserve to watch and follow the proceedings in the comfort of their home.

Archbishop Onaiyekan said:

“If we cannot go and make our case, at least let us see what is happening inside there (live broadcast).

"We believe that our honourable judges will do their best to make judgements that are correct, they do what is right. Everybody will see it and it will help to calm nerves.”

Recall that on Friday, May 5, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flag bearer Atiku Abubakar filed an application for the live telecast of court proceedings.

Also, Peter Obi and the Labour Party filed a similar application, and the tribunal reserved its ruling for Monday, May 22.

May 29: Cardinal Onaiyekan gives reason inaugurating Tinubu doesn’t makes sense

Meanwhile, more calls to halt the inauguration of Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have reached a fever pitch.

Respected cleric Cardinal John Onaiyekan has pointed out faults in the upcoming inauguration of the president-elect.

He argued that inaugurating the president-elect while the tribunal is ongoing does not make sense.

